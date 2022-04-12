Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,592,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,677 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPRX stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.91. 11,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,732. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,315,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

