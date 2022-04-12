RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.68. 358,290 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 260,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 431.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 145,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 118,288 shares during the period.

