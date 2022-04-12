RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RGLXY. Barclays decreased their price objective on RTL Group from €57.50 ($62.50) to €54.00 ($58.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $5.60 on Friday. RTL Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.