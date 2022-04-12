Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 11,099 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of ALX Oncology worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $36,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.75.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

ALX Oncology Profile (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.