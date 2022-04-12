Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Amedisys by 375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $3,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.56.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $161.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $292.97. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

