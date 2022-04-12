Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $897,000 Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 302.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,927 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Tilly’s worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 73.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Tilly’s by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 360,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 103,863 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TLYS. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

TLYS opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.02. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

