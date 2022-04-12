Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Navient were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Navient by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Navient by 224.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 399.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 392,744 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Navient during the third quarter valued at $6,645,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,960,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NAVI has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

