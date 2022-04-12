Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,375,000 after acquiring an additional 68,680 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,335 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in FB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,235,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,113,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,749,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 6,457.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after purchasing an additional 636,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.05. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $142.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. Stephens boosted their target price on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

