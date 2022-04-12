Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,526 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,208,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,366,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 400,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 17.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 140,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 387.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 780,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 620,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $781.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $109,627.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,516 shares of company stock valued at $613,021 in the last ninety days. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.