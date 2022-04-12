Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $871,000 Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 505.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 509,917 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $13,264,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,858,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marathon Digital by 887.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 333,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 282,177 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 4.60.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

