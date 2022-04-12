Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,115 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.97. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SSR Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.