Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.73

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $8.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

SBR stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.97.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

