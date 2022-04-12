Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $72.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the lowest is $62.78 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $58.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $335.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.50 million to $355.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $330.51 million, with estimates ranging from $275.07 million to $363.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SB. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 169,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 378,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,621,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 271,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 13,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,449. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

