SafeCoin (SAFE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,875.00

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $2,875.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

