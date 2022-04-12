SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Achieves Market Cap of $318.70 Million

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $318.70 million and $27,548.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.94 or 0.07538456 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,061.19 or 0.99507723 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.