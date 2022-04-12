Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 2,415 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $132.56. The stock had a trading volume of 374,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,060,862. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day moving average of $155.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.