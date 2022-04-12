Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 154 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $308.20 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

