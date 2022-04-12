Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,290 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,618,000. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $98.83. 7,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,480. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.87 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average of $102.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

