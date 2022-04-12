Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 16.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOAU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.