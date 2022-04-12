Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 133.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $989,110.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951,214 shares of company stock valued at $16,179,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QS. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of QS stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. 125,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,582,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 9.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.