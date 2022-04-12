Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $748,000 Stock Position in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II stock remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

