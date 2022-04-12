Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 263 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,055. The company has a market cap of $426.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.62. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $158.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

