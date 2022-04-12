Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $11,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.