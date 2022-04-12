Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 87,100 BurTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BurTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in BurTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,994,000.

BurTech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,701. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. BurTech Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

