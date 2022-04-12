Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Goal Acquisitions stock remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.