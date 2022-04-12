Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benefit Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the third quarter worth $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the third quarter worth $90,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the third quarter valued at $112,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 14.7% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 183,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

Digital Transformation Opportunities stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.