Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $157,000 Position in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

NASDAQ:APXIU remained flat at $$10.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Get APx Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

About APx Acquisition Corp. I (Get Rating)

APx Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in finance, insurance, retail, ecommerce, spirits, pharma, education, and consumer service sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APXIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.