Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $686,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.27. 4,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,269. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

