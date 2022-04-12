Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Increased to €43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €41.50 ($45.11) to €43.00 ($46.74) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salzgitter from €28.50 ($30.98) to €32.50 ($35.33) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($38.04) to €42.00 ($45.65) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.74) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.13. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.