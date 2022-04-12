Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target Cut to €121.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from €122.00 ($132.61) to €121.00 ($131.52) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($104.35) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €108.00 ($117.39) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

