Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,379 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Sapiens International worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

