Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Plans $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of BFS stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.
In other news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $114,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.
BFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
