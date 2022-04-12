Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $51.18 on Monday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,823,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

