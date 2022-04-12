Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Christopher Keljik OBE Purchases 3,429 Shares of Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £2,983.23 ($3,887.45).

On Thursday, March 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,553 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £2,984.52 ($3,889.13).

On Thursday, February 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,043 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £2,982.14 ($3,886.03).

On Tuesday, January 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,775 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.25 ($3,869.23).

Shares of LON SBO opened at GBX 87 ($1.13) on Tuesday. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 111.16 ($1.45). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.90.

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

