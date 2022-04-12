SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.69. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The stock has a market cap of $16.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.49%.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products.

