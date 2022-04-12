Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

SNCE opened at $3.60 on Friday. Science 37 has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at $8,310,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $11,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.