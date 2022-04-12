Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Short Interest Down 97.9% in March

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,708,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,621,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGII remained flat at $$9.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.00.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

