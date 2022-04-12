SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 12.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 16.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 74,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 719,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 47,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,036. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

