Secret (SCRT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $22.25 Million

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Secret has a market cap of $772.47 million and approximately $22.25 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.73 or 0.00011962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.58 or 0.00254347 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004378 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000648 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00021702 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.28 or 0.00642990 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.