Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SEMR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.12. 110,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.00. Semrush has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Semrush will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

