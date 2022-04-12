SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Major Shareholder Daniel S. Loeb Sells 1,008,296 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,634,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

S stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on S. Bank of America lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

