SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Major Shareholder Daniel S. Loeb Sells 108,088 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 108,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $3,868,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

S opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on S. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares during the period. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $84,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

