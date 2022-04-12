ShareRing Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.58 Million (SHR)

ShareRing (SHR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, ShareRing has traded flat against the US dollar. One ShareRing coin can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. ShareRing has a market capitalization of $47.40 million and $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShareRing Coin Profile

ShareRing is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. ShareRing’s official message board is medium.com/ShareRing . The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShareRing

