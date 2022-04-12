Shell (LON:SHEL) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 2,570 ($33.49) price target on the stock.
SHEL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($31.93) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.09) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.24) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,616.33 ($34.09).
Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,161.50 ($28.17) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,012.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,176.50 ($28.36). The stock has a market cap of £163.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98.
In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.58), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,050,820.95).
Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
Read More
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.