Shell (LON:SHEL) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 2,570 ($33.49) price target on the stock.

SHEL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($31.93) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.09) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.24) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,616.33 ($34.09).

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,161.50 ($28.17) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,012.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,176.50 ($28.36). The stock has a market cap of £163.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.58), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,050,820.95).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

