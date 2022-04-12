Short Interest in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Rises By 10,900.0%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 10,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (AEBZY)
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.