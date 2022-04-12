Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Decreases By 90.7%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BTLCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 640 ($8.34) in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.88.

BTLCY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 62,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. British Land has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

