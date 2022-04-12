Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Decreases By 85.4%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

CNF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,319. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 477.21 and a quick ratio of 446.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.30. CNFinance has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of ($31.82) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.49 million. CNFinance had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in CNFinance by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,527,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 132,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at $867,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

