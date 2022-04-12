Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Declines By 88.4%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the March 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ LDSF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,258. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

