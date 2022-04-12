Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Decreases By 83.6%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the March 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SLQD stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,898. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.