Short Interest in Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Increases By 1,023.8%

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 1,023.8% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 472.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

MBPFF remained flat at $$3.10 on Tuesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

